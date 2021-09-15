MAPEZA APPOINTED WARRIORS COACH

FC Platinum Coach Norman Mapeza has been appointed Zimbabwe senior men national football team, Warriors Head Coach.
Mapeza’s Manager, Gibson Mahachi confirmed the development
saying the former Warriors Captain has been appointed Caretaker Coach for a
period of three months.
Triangle Coach Taurai Mangwiro is the first assistant,
while Highlanders Coach Mandla Mpofu comes in as the second Assistant.
Former CAPS United and Warriors goalkeeper, Energy
Murambadoro is the goalkeepers’ coach.
Mapeza is expected to get down to business and announce the
Warriors Squad for the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next
month.
It has, however, emerged that Mapeza is still owed in
excess of 200 thousand United States dollars by the Zimbabwe Football
Association from his previous stint as Warriors Coach. ZBC
