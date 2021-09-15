MAPEZA APPOINTED WARRIORS COACH

FC Platinum Coach Norman Mapeza has been appointed Zimbabwe senior men national football team, Warriors Head Coach.

Mapeza’s Manager, Gibson Mahachi confirmed the development saying the former Warriors Captain has been appointed Caretaker Coach for a period of three months.

Triangle Coach Taurai Mangwiro is the first assistant, while Highlanders Coach Mandla Mpofu comes in as the second Assistant.

Former CAPS United and Warriors goalkeeper, Energy Murambadoro is the goalkeepers’ coach.

Mapeza is expected to get down to business and announce the Warriors Squad for the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next month.

It has, however, emerged that Mapeza is still owed in excess of 200 thousand United States dollars by the Zimbabwe Football Association from his previous stint as Warriors Coach. ZBC