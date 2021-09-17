MAN KILLED AS BROTHER'S HEARSE CRASHES



A Zaka family had to bury two brothers this week when Edward Manyani who was travelling in a hearse carrying his brother’s body from South Africa was killed when the hearse crashed into another vehicle in Chiredzi on Friday.

Six other passengers in the hearse were seriously injured and admitted into hospital.

Edward was accompanying his brother Peter Manyani’s body from Johannesburg when the accident happened at Nyabongwe Bus Stop near Buffalo Range in Chiredzi at around 2pm.

Edward died on the spot.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the report to The Mirror.

A Police memo seen by The Mirror says that a hearse from Solace Funeral Services in South Africa pulling a trailer carrying Peter’s coffin encroached into the right lane resulting in a head on collision with an oncoming car.

South African national Legoko Sabata Goliath Francis (31) was driving the hearse to Gokora Village, Chief Nhema in Zaka where the late Peter was to be buried.

One injured passenger was taken to Collin Saunders Hospital, four to Masvingo Provincial Hospital and one to Musiso Hospital.

The South African driver is being charged with culpable homicide.

Dhewa said four of the victims were in serious condition whilst two were stable. Masvingo Mirror