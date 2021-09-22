skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 22 September 2021
MALABA JUDGEMENT DAY
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHAT HAPPENED THE DAY THE ZUPCO CONDUCTOR WAS KILLED
A SECURITY guard, who shot dead a ZUPCO bus conductor in Dzivaresekwa on Monday night, was first caught red-handed draining 25 litres of die...
MISSING UNI STUDENT FOUND DEAD
A Great Zimbabwe University student was found dead on Sunday after going missing for days. Vilify Agnes Mbakada who was studying Developme...
SEX SCAM : TOWN SECRETARY CRIES DURING HEARING
Chipinge Town Secretary Susan Dube broke down during her disciplinary hearing on Monday after she clashed with a male witness who accused he...
FIRST LADY TAKES SAN CHILDREN TO VIC FALLS
THERE is truly a first time for everything, but flying in a plane and touring the Majestic Victoria Falls is a lifetime experience for child...
SACKED UNI LECTURER FOUND DEAD
A MIDLANDS State University philosophy lecturer, Ishmael Jeko, was found dead in his house last Friday. Jeko was vice-president of Midla...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment