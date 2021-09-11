LOOTERS : CHIEF RAGES AT CHINESE MINERS

Acting Chief Chirumanzu born Fidelis Mudzengi has described Chinese chrome miners in the Midlands Province as looters after they allegedly failed to construct roads and bridges which they promised 15 years ago.
Talking tough in a telephone interview with The Mirror,
Chief Chirumanzu said the chrome miners have been lying to villagers for 15
years.
Chief Chirumanzu’s sentiments come at a time when
Government has given another Chinese company, Dinson Iron and Steel, a
subsidiary of the Tsingshan Group Holdings the green light to establish a US$1
billion mine to extract iron ore in his area. This will see hundreds of
families being evicted from their homes.
Efforts to engage the chrome miners resulted in more
unfulfilled promises, said Chief Chirumanzu.
He said that the Chinese have done nothing but loot
minerals and villagers feel betrayed and used.
Companies like Washrock, Afro-Chine and Bhundey that are
mining chrome in Lalapanzi promised to construct Makomborero bridge and rebuild
roads like Lalapanzi – Mahama but none of the pledges have been honoured, said
Chief Chirumanzu.
“The Chinese made promises to villagers in Lalapanzi 15
years ago but there is nothing. They are just looting without giving back to
the people who own the land. The villagers are angry,” said Chirumanzu.
The areas are worse off after severe damages to roads and
the environment. Chief Chirumanzu specifically mentioned Mvuma-Kwekwe Road
which was allegedly destroyed by the chrome miners who have since switched to
another road.
“After severely damaging the Mvuma-Kwekwe Road, they have
switched to Lalapanzi Road,” said Chirumanzu.
A spokesperson of one of the Chinese mining companies
Dinson Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of the Tsingshan Holdings Johnson Bai said
they will make sure that the local communities in which they operate benefit
from the natural resources.
“We are going to prioritize infrastructure development so
that the locals benefit.
” We are also doing a lot in terms of employment
opportunities where locals are given first preference in mining exploration and
we believe our mining operations will leave communities developed as it is one
of our thrust,” he said.
Chairperson of the Mines and Minerals Development
Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Edward Mukaratigwa said there was consensus
on the need to review mining laws in in the country particularly the principal
Act – Mines and Minerals Act so that communities benefit from their natural
resources.
“We are going to look into the issue and we will push for
mining laws that will enhance and empower the local community to hold investors
accountable for their activities,” he said.
Entrode Mujena, a villager said it is disheartening to see
the country’s minerals being looted for a song. He said there is evidence that
the companies are making profits as they are bringing bigger mining equipment
every year
“They are looting our resources without developing our
area. They are lying that they don’t have money but they are buying new mining
machines and cars for their bosses,” said Mujena. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment