KOMBI DRIVER RAMS INTO MINISTER'S MERC

A kombi driver landed in the dock over the weekend after he reportedly caused an accident while driving towards oncoming traffic.

The suspect Nzeke Lasmon, 20, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody to September 29.

The court heard that on September 18, at around 8am, Nzeke was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number ADB 8368 with eight passengers on board along Bulawayo Road due east against one way on the outer lane of the dual carriage way.

The court heard that along the said road opposite National Sports Stadium Nzeke bumped into a Mercedes Benz registered AEI 9581 which was traveling north along Belvedere strip road giving way to traffic from the right at an intersection intending to turn.

Due to the accident the Mercedes Benz which belongs to an unnamed minister sustained damages on the front but no one was injured.

The state alleges Nzekes driving was negligent in the circumstances.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro