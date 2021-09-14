JUVENILE BOLTS FROM COURTROOM, OUTPACES COP

THERE was drama at the Beitbridge Magistrates Court yesterday when a juvenile murder suspect bolted from the courtroom and took to his heels before he was charged.
The suspect, aged 17, duped a police officer escorting him
into believing that he wanted to answer to the call of nature and fled
afterwards.
He was supposed to be arraigned on allegations of stabbing
to death a 23-year-old drinking mate for spilling his beer in Makakavhule
village.
The juvenile left the court stunned when he outpaced a
pursuing policeman.
“He was fast, like a flash he left through the court gate
and disappeared into the houses around and away,” a witness, who watched the
spectacle, said.
He was supposed to be charged earlier, but procedurally
Department of Social Welfare officers had to be at the court together with his
relatives.
Some officials said when his aunt and Welfare Department officers
arrived, he quickly put his plan into action.
Police with sniffer dogs were dispatched to comb the area,
but he had made good his escape and was last seen on the banks of the Limpopo
River. Efforts to get comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson
Inspector Loveness Mangena were fruitless as her phone rang unanswered. Newsday
