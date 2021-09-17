I LAST HAD SEX WITH MY HUSBAND IN APRIL : PROPHET'S WIFE

Rutendo Mtungwazi (42) is a bitter woman because her polygamous husband Nhamo Mtungwazi (54) no longer has sex with her, but prefers to service the younger wife he recently married.

Rutendo said from April this year until now her husband has not had sex with her and when it was her turn to sleep with him, he would say he was tired or not feeling well.

One thing she is certain about is that her husband’s bedroom equipment still rises to the occasion because his newly married wife is bulging with his seed.

When Rutendo tries to engage him he gets angry and at times he would assault her. She was left with no choice but to seek legal intervention.

“I am applying for a protection order against my husband who sexually, verbally and physically abuses me. My husband no longer sleeps with me as he prefers to have sex with his younger wife. When he sleeps at my place he says he is not feeling well or he is tired. But he has sex with his second wife and impregnated her.

“I have tried to engage him, but he becomes angry and hurls insults at me, at times he would slap me while accusing me of being a troublesome wife,” she said.

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Rutendo a protection order against her husband.

Nhamo was ordered not to physically, sexually and verbally abuse his wife. The couple was ordered to go for counselling. B Metro