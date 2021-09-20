GIRL (14) RAPED BY FATHER, FORCED TO ACCUSE BROTHER-IN-LAW

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a suspected ritual in Shurugwi.

The other daughters have gone into hiding as they fear the same fate. The victim’s abuse at the hands of her 71-year-old father came to light after she fell pregnant.

On the discovery of the pregnancy, the father reportedly forced the victim to accuse her brother-in-law to be responsible for the pregnancy leading to the latter’s arrest.

However, when she appeared in court, she revealed that it was her own father, not the brother in law, who raped her.

This led to the father’s arrest. As it stands both men are appearing in court for raping the same man.

To add salt to the wound, the victim’s biological mother threatened to commit suicide over the incarceration of the father.

One of the seven daughters also claims to have been abused; she told H-Metro that they were living in fear over the threats made by the mother.

“We are now worried and living in fear at home following the arrest of our father,” said one of the daughters.

“Instead of feeling sorry for the 14-year-old girl, our mother is threatening to commit suicide if the case takes father to prison.

“Hanzi mwana asungisirei baba angadai angoramba achipomedzera mukwasha kuti baba vasaendeswe kujeri.

“This unbelievable reaction by our mother has taken us aback that we are now suspecting that the two were aware and this could be linked to juju.

“How can a mother forsake her own child whose life has been ruined and fight to protect a merciless father.

“We are unsettled and wondering about the future when parents agree to destroy our life in such an evil way.

“We are appealing for help in finding ways to protect us from such evil acts as well as bringing peace between us and our mother,” said one of the daughters.

The father appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Precy Mukumba and the State was represented by Tafadzwa Guzete.

It was during the trial of Magigani when the victim disclosed her father as the one responsible for her pregnancy leading to the arrest.

It is the State’s case that the 71-year-old man was at home with the complainant aged 14 years who is his daughter while her mother was not present.

The complainant went to the accused’s bedroom with the intention to give him his supper.

The court heard that he closed the door and threatened to kill the complainant if she refused to comply with his demands.

It is the State case that the accused was holding a knife and undressed the complainant and raped her.

The father and his son-in-law are facing rape charges. They were remanded to October 1.

In another related case, a 15-year-old girl was impregnated by her father at Sebanga Extension in Shurugwi.

It is the State’s case that the accused person took his daughter aged 15 years to Chrome Mine site where he raped her on several occasions saying he was fulfilling his rituals.

The matter came to light when the complainant narrated the story to her maternal grandmother who then reported the case to police.

The accused person had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant and she got pregnant. H Metro