DUO WHO DRUGGED, RAPED TEEN ARRESTED

A Kuwadzana duo which reportedly raped and drugged a teenager that was missing appeared in court yesterday charged for rape.

The duo of Kudzwai Musungo, 21, and Marvelous Tshuma, 25, appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna and were remanded in custody to September 14.

The court heard that the duo kidnapped the 13-year-old girl who was on her way from playing with her friend and they stuffed a cotton cloth into her mouth.

The duo reportedly took her to Tshuma’s house where they took turns to rape her.

The teenager was missing for several days and the search took to social media and she was later found at a house in Kuwadzana leading to the duo’s arrest after they had been identified by the teenager.

Anesu Chirenje appeared on behalf of the State. H Metro