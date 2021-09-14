COUNCIL EMPLOYEE FOUND DEAD IN WATER TANK

A Victoria Falls City Council employee was on Sunday found dead inside a water tank he was cleaning at the city’s main waterworks.
Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector
Glory Banda confirmed the death of the 33-year-old Nqgabutho Ndlovu.
Banda said the deceased’s body was discovered by his other
workmates who were also cleaning the tanks at the water tanks around 7.30 am.
“Gabriel Nyoni and Starnel Nyoni discovered the body of
Ndlovu lying lifeless in an empty tank with the head facing upwards and
informed the supervisor Sabelo Khoza before retrieving the body from the water
tank,” Banda said.
A report was immediately made at the Victoria Falls police
station. “No visible injury was observed on the body
and is at Victoria Falls mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Banda.
Contacted for comment, the local authority said they were
yet to issue a public statement after the deceased’s next of kin has been
notified. Cite.org.zw
