COUNCIL EMPLOYEE FOUND DEAD IN WATER TANK

A Victoria Falls City Council employee was on Sunday found dead inside a water tank he was cleaning at the city’s main waterworks.

Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the death of the 33-year-old Nqgabutho Ndlovu.

Banda said the deceased’s body was discovered by his other workmates who were also cleaning the tanks at the water tanks around 7.30 am.

“Gabriel Nyoni and Starnel Nyoni discovered the body of Ndlovu lying lifeless in an empty tank with the head facing upwards and informed the supervisor Sabelo Khoza before retrieving the body from the water tank,” Banda said.

A report was immediately made at the Victoria Falls police station. “No visible injury was observed on the body and is at Victoria Falls mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Banda.

Contacted for comment, the local authority said they were yet to issue a public statement after the deceased’s next of kin has been notified. Cite.org.zw