COUNCIL DUMPS SKIP ON BUSY ROAD

Chitungwiza Municipality has dumped a skip bin with refuse in the middle of a busy road in St Mary’s suburb following the breakdown of a truck carrying the bin.
Residents say they witnessed a near fatal accident at the
scene, as a commuter bus side-swapped the skip bin, resulting in the conductor
sustaining injuries.
The skip bin was dumped near St Mary’s Total Service
Station on Saturday afternoon and by mid-day yesterday it was still in the
middle of the road when our news crew visited the area.
Chitungwiza public relations officer, Mr Lovemore Meya,
yesterday said the truck carrying the skip dish broke down at that site.
“The rescue team could not manage to take the bin as the
truck had two punctures,” he said. “The temporary tyres were unable to carry
the skip dish load. They promised to get the dish away today (yesterday).”
A resident, Mr Philip Goto, said the skip bin was now a
death trap for motorists.
“A commuter omnibus had an accident this morning and nearly
killed people, but it is the conductor who sustained some injuries,” he said.
“Our council is sitting on the job, failing to deliver services.
“If the council workers knew that their refuse truck had a
mechanical fault, they should have just left the skip bin at its designated
site rather than dumping it in the middle of a busy road.”
Mr Goto said the delay to remove the refuse skip bin may
promote dumpsites, as residents who used it were now stranded. Another
resident, Mr Lee Mbweyo, said the refuse truck that dumped the skip bin had two
tyre punctures.
“The refuse truck spent a lot of time idling and the
officials said it had no starter that is why they were not switching it off,”
he said. “Hours later, another vehicle came to tow it away and the officials
just dumped the skip dish in the middle of the road.
“The skip dish spent the whole night at the site up until
now.”
Mr Shepherd Tawodzera blamed the council officials for poor
planning, saying it should have avoided carrying the skip bin in the first
place when they knew that the tyres for the refuse trucks were in bad shape.
We are paying rates to the council, but to our surprise
service delivery is poor,” he said. “It’s a health hazard and a death trap for
children who are now coming to collect plastics in the bin.
“Even if the vehicle had broken down they should have at
least left the skip bin outside the road, not right in the middle of the road.
It does not make sense.” Herald
