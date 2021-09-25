COPS, ZANU PF YOUTHS DISRUPT MDC A MEETING

ZRP cops accompanied by Zanu PF youth disrupted an MDC A meeting that was being held at Zvavahera Business Center in Gutu on Sunday.

A convoy of Zanu PF youth using Gutu North MP, Yeukai Simbanegavi’s blue Ford Ranger (without number plates) and the Police arrived at the venue of the meeting at around 2pm.

Gutu North MDC chairman Philip Mahachi who was eventually arrested and charged for holding an unsanctioned meeting questioned the rationale of a joint Police, Zanu PF operation.

He alleged that the intention of the mission was to beat up MDC supporters but Simbanegavi’s vehicle made a quick u-turn after realising that there were journalists present at the meeting.

Gutu North witnessed gory violence in 2008 where MDC supporters were made to eat their feces while dozens others have since died from injuries inflicted at torture camps.

Mahachi accused Simbanegavi, a Border Gezi graduate who was addressing a Zanu PF meeting 5km away at Farai Business Center of commandeering the Police and the youth to stop the MDC meeting.

Simbanegavi who is a Deputy Minister arrived 30 minutes later in a chauffeur-driven luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser VX normally reserved for full Cabinet Ministers. She tried to chat to the MDC supporters but they snubbed her.

Simbanegavi refused to shed light on the role of her car and Zanu PF youth on a Police assignment.

“Munodei vanhu vekuMirror? Leave me alone,” she told a Mirror reporter over the phone.

Masvingo assistant Police Spokesperson Sergeant Lloyd Masundire asked for three hours to get details from Gutu Police but he later asked for more time.

“I still haven’t anything. Maybe you can phone later,” said Masundire.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi referred The Mirror to the Police Public Relations Department in Masvingo.

MDC A vice president, Tendai Biti said Zimbabwe has become an authoritarian State under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. He said there is rising fear of the 2023 elections in the ruling party.

“There is a Zanu PF, State conflation and selective application of the law which in itself is lawlessness. Local authorities, Parliament and the Judiciary have been captured,” said Biti.

After noticing the presence of journalists at the meeting, the vocal button stick wielding Sergeant Brighton Ndlovu toned down and sought to talk to two senior members of the MDC at the meeting.

The Police arrested Mahachi and the MDC ……., ….. who have since appeared in court and were released on $2 500 bail each.

The Mirror established that Simbanegavi’s Ranger was driven by her driver Tembisani Ndlovu and her former domestic worker Munyaradzi Mutare was part of the group of youth in the car. From Zvavahera, Simbanegavi drove off to address two other meetings and one of them was at Chitsa Business Centre. Masvingo Mirror