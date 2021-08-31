ZESA RECONNECTS KARIBA

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has switched on all water stations in Kariba after they were switched off for a day to force the local authority to settle its electricity bill amounting to $39 million, dating back to 2009.

Mayor George Masendu confirmed the development saying council had made a payment plan, which would make it easy to fulfil its obligation of settling the electricity bill.

“We paid about $8,5 million today and we are supposed to pay another $5 million by September 10. Starting month-end, we will pay $11 million monthly up to the end of December. So, we are going to get water today (Tuesday),” he said.

“As council, starting Tuesday,, we are effecting water disconnections to defaulting customers so as to raise money to meet our payment plan. We will begin with big companies which owe council large amounts. Thereafter, in a few days, we disconnect all residents who have outstanding bills. I am urging all residents and ratepayers to settle their bills before it is too late.”

Residents and ratepayers owe Kariba Municipality about $99 million. Newsday