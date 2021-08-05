ZACC PROBES VACCONATION CARD SCAMS

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has started investigating cases of fake vaccination cards allegedly issued by some health officials at COVID-19 vaccination centres.

This was revealed by Zacc spokesperson John Makamure, who told NewsDay that the anti-corruption body was seized with such reports. Makamure said Zacc would soon close in on all perpetrators.

“Yes, we have received reports of alleged corruption at COVID-19 vaccination centres. Some officials are accused of demanding bribes to obtain fake vaccination cards. Others demand bribes for one to jump the vaccination queue. Zacc is investigating these cases and would like to warn the perpetrators that they will soon be arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.

Makamure said Zacc last Friday submitted 89 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution, adding that some cases were not related to COVID-19 corruption.

This year, the anti-corruption body targets to deal with at least 180 cases of corruption, some of them high-profile.

Former Health minister Obadiah Moyo is one of the recent high profile officials who were arrested for COVID-19 corruption. His case is still pending before the courts.

There were also reports that some pharmacies in the country were selling sub-standard COVID-19 test kits which were not approved for use and could put the lives of people at risk after positive cases were recorded as negative.

Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe spokesperson Tariro Manamike said they were concerned about the sale of these unapproved test kits, adding that they were producing wrong results which endangered the public.

“What we noted was that there were many pharmacies in Harare that were selling unapproved test kits and this goes against the grain in us trying to fight the spread of COVID-19,’’ Manamike said. Newsday