WE ARE STARVING : COVID-19 PATIENTS

Covid-19 patients admitted at Rujeko Isolation Centre are reportedly going for long periods without food as shortages have allegedly hit the district’s sole isolation facility.

Relatives of admitted Covid-19 patients in Masvingo have been criticizing the lack of consistent food supply at Rujeko Isolation Centre, saying meals are no longer consistent.

A relative of a patient at the facility who spoke on condition of anonymity said the situation was worrisome

“Patients are starving and there is not enough food at the facility. The situation is dire and the meals are not being given consistently,” said the relative.

Some have been pointing fingers at the local authority accusing it of failing to provide food for patients.

However, Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke told TellZim News that the local authority could not be held responsible since the operations of the facility are now under the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"We only provided the facility and everything is under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. When we wanted to give them food, government said they are in control so it’s not our prerogative,” said Maboke.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is in charge of all Covid-19 activities across the country including feeding admitted patients at all quarantine and isolation centres.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Doctor Amadeus Shamhu said the local authority has been providing food but the shortage could have been prompted by a communication breakdown between the two parties.

"The Ministry is in the process of taking over all facilities so Rujeko Isolation Centre is under the Ministry of Health. Council has been providing the food, it could be a communication problem because when they fail to provide food, we take some from Masvingo Provincial Hospital because it has always been cooking for patients so a few extra plates won’t be a problem,” said Dr Shamhu.

Allegations have also been raised towards the Provincial Covid-19 taskforce which stands accused of failing to disburse proceeds of donations being forwarded to the taskforce.

Masvingo District taskforce chairperson, Roy Hove said he was not aware of the matter and promised to look into it.

“So far I haven’t received any report concerning that issue but you can get in touch with me later. I will look into it,” said Hove.

Since Covid-19 struck last year, the provincial taskforce has been receiving donations including food stuff from various stakeholders. TellZimNews