WE ARE STARVING : COVID-19 PATIENTS

Covid-19 patients admitted at Rujeko Isolation Centre are reportedly going for long periods without food as shortages have allegedly hit the district’s sole isolation facility.
Relatives of admitted Covid-19 patients in Masvingo have
been criticizing the lack of consistent food supply at Rujeko Isolation Centre,
saying meals are no longer consistent.
A relative of a patient at the facility who spoke on
condition of anonymity said the situation was worrisome
“Patients are starving and there is not enough food at the
facility. The situation is dire and the meals are not being given
consistently,” said the relative.
Some have been pointing fingers at the local authority
accusing it of failing to provide food for patients.
However, Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke told TellZim News
that the local authority could not be held responsible since the operations of
the facility are now under the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
"We only provided the facility and everything is under
the Ministry of Health and Child Care. When we wanted to give them food,
government said they are in control so it’s not our prerogative,” said Maboke.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care is in charge of all
Covid-19 activities across the country including feeding admitted patients at
all quarantine and isolation centres.
Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Doctor Amadeus
Shamhu said the local authority has been providing food but the shortage could
have been prompted by a communication breakdown between the two parties.
"The Ministry is in the process of taking over all
facilities so Rujeko Isolation Centre is under the Ministry of Health. Council
has been providing the food, it could be a communication problem because when
they fail to provide food, we take some from Masvingo Provincial Hospital
because it has always been cooking for patients so a few extra plates won’t be
a problem,” said Dr Shamhu.
Allegations have also been raised towards the Provincial
Covid-19 taskforce which stands accused of failing to disburse proceeds of
donations being forwarded to the taskforce.
Masvingo District taskforce chairperson, Roy Hove said he
was not aware of the matter and promised to look into it.
“So far I haven’t received any report concerning that issue
but you can get in touch with me later. I will look into it,” said Hove.
Since Covid-19 struck last year, the provincial taskforce
has been receiving donations including food stuff from various stakeholders.
TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment