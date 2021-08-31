VACCINATION CARDS THEFT : HOSPITAL WORKER ESCAPES JAIL

Chitungwiza Central Hospital employee who appeared in court on charges of selling Covid-19 vaccination cards has been ordered to perform 640 hours of unpaid for her offence.

Angela Taengwa was initially jailed for 24 months when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Brighton Danana charged with fraud and alternatively, possession of articles for criminal use.

Mr Danana suspended six months of Taengwa’s jail term on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 18 months were set aside on condition that she performs 640 hours of unpaid work at Zengeza 4 Primary school.

Musoni Kushinginya and his wife Tsitsi Kushinginya, who bought the vaccination cards were also ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work for fraudulently buying the cards.

They were initially sentenced to 15 months in jail before five months were set aside on condition good behaviour.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that they each perform 240 hours of community service at Dema Police Station. Taengwa, Kushinginya and his wife were convicted on their own plea. Herald