STUDY : YELLOW BONE CRAZE HITS SA MEN

Bleaching, whitening or lightening. Whatever you call it, making your complexion paler remains popular despite its associated health risks. And according to a new local study, men are just as likely as women to use creams, pills, intravenous treatments or injectables in the quest for a lighter skin tone.
Around one in eight of 400 black, Indian and coloured
students at the University of the Western Cape, where the study was conducted,
said they used skin lighteners despite being aware of the dangers of some of
the products.
Lead researcher Dr Farzana Rahiman, from the medical
bioscience department, said the products are used by 10% of men and 12% of
women in the study, which is published in the International Journal of Women's
Dermatology.
"To my knowledge, this result [about men's use] is one
of the first to be reported in SA," Rahiman said.
The prevalence of Indian women using skin lighteners was
15%, followed by black African at 13% and coloured women at 12%.
Around three-quarters of the students said they were
motivated by fashion and what they thought was appealing to the opposite sex,
and almost half said they were influenced by family and friends to aim for the
"yellow bone" look.
The term refers to black people who are light-skinned,
particularly women. Johannesburg aesthetic specialist Dr Anushka Reddy said
that given the growing base of metrosexual males, it is no wonder men are
lightening their skin. "These are men who have an intense interest in
looking good, designer clothes and creating their own brand. There is also
cultural association with fairer-looking people being more attractive and
successful," she said.
"There is a concept called visual adaptation. The more
we are exposed to photoshopped images of perfect skin and faces on Instagram,
the more our brain is programmed to accept it as normal. Any deviation from
this new normal makes people feel inferior and insecure ... so they resort to
extreme measures like skin lightening to elevate their self confidence."
Cape Town dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho said skin
lighteners often include harsh ingredients that can lead to systemic and
pigmentation complications such as cancers, skin irritation, fungal and
bacterial infections and body odour. Psychologist and former black
consciousness activist Saths Cooper said South Africans' desire for paler skin
is a hangover from the idea that whites are superior. "When people see
someone with fairer skin they tend to see that as beauty," he said. Times
