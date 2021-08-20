SOLDIERS ATTACK, ROB TWO BROTHERS

Two soldiers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing two brothers of their hard-earned cash after they accused them of violating Covid-19 regulations.

The two soldiers are Mbonisi Ncube (20) and Peace Maphosa (21) and they are stationed at 2.1 Reserve Force Battalion, Mt Darwin.

A source close to investigations said while Zenzo Masina (53) was walking to Lobengula West suburb from Njube suburb at around 7pm last week on Sunday after he had parted ways with his younger brother Brighton (39) he met the duo of Maphosa and Ncube.

They accused him of violating Covid-19 regulations and being out and about during curfew hours.

They grabbed him by his hand before they hit him with open hands while they demanded cash. Masina gave them US$20 and $80 and they let him free.

After about 10 minutes they bumped into Brighton while he was returning to his place and they accused him of being outside during curfew time. While he was trying to explain, they grabbed him by his throat and took turns to slap him with open hands on the face and head, said the source.

They demanded money, but he could not give them anything because he had nothing on him. Their luck ran out when neighbourhood watch committee members arrived and apprehended them.

They took them to Njube Police Station leading to their arrest. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.