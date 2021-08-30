SLEEPING MAN CRUSHED BY TRUCK

IN a bizarre incident, a Karoi man was crushed to death by a haulage truck while sleeping under a tree a few metres from the road.

Hurungwe police district Superintendent (Crime and Operations), Simbarashe Zvidzai confirmed the incident that happened on Friday afternoon.

Julius Chrispen aged 38 of Claudia suburb in Karoi was sleeping alone under a tree when tragedy struck.

“I can confirm that here in Karoi where a man aged 38 years lost his life after being run over by a haulage truck,” said Supt Zvidzai.

Circumstances are that Forget Antonio (29) was driving a Honda Fit registration number ADT7172 with one passenger aboard following behind a Freightliner haulage truck owned by Chids Transport and being driven by Zambian national, George Sakala (41).

Sakala was alone in the truck. On approaching the 235-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu highway, Antonio attempted to overtake the truck resulting in a side-swipe.

“The haulage truck driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road towards a tree under which the now deceased was lying asleep.

“The truck uprooted the tree and dragged it together with Chrispen for a distance of about 50 metres,” he said.

Chrispen sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Karoi District Hospital, where he died on admission. Herald