SHOTS FIRED IN LAND ROW

A 35-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man cannot believe he ducked two bullets directed at him at close range by a rival in a fight over a piece of land in Inyathi.

Mr Justice Vundla (35) of Madala Site, Queen’s Mine in Inyathi, has reported a case of attempted murder to the police against Duncan Xolani Hadebe (35) of Hillside suburb in Bulawayo.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving a report and said investigations are underway.

Police also want to establish if the rifle used is properly registered and whether or not it has been used for criminal activities before.

“I can confirm that on 31 July 2021, around 5pm, a report of attempted murder was received at ZRP Inyathi to the effect that Hadebe pointed a gun, pulled the trigger and shot twice towards Mr Vundla but missed him,” said Insp Banda.Mr Vundla fled from the scene before members of the public disarmed Hadebe, who proceeded to the police and filed a report that he had been disarmed by a violent mob.

Mr Vundla and Hadebe reportedly have a long standing feud over a piece of land which both of them were mistakenly allocated.

Hadebe allegedly phoned the complainant about the piece of land, the two met and a misunderstanding ensued.

He allegedly pointed the rifle at Mr Vundla and fired two shots but missed. Mr Vundla escaped before members of the public led by Mr Nkosilathi Sibanda of Nduna Farm, Inyathi, intervened and disarmed Hadebe.

“Hadebe then proceeded to Queens Park Police Station in Bulawayo where he reported that he had been disarmed by a mob,” said Insp Banda.

Members of the public handed over the rifle to police. The rifle’s magazine was empty and police who attended the scene could not recover any cartridge.

Insp Banda appealed to members of the public not to resort to violence to resolve disputes. Chronicle