SCHOOL DROPOUTS LOOM OVER FEES HIKE : TEACHERS

TEACHERS unions have warned of unprecedented school dropouts as parents struggle to raise school fees following a government-imposed 33% hike for the extended term.
Schools reopen today for examination classes, but parents
have accused the government of ambushing them as they were given only four days
to raise fees and related costs for the new term.
Permanent secretary in the Primary and Secondary Education
ministry Tumisang Thabela said government had approved schools fees increases
on a pro rata basis, which translates to
a 33% hike, since the term was 80
days long, unlike the usual 60 days of
an ordinary term.
In the circular, Thabela said examination classes would
attend schools everyday while the rest of the learners will be alternating to
allow adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Teacher representatives, however, notified government that
it was unlikely their members would attend lessons today as they were incapacitated.
They urged government to utilise part of the funds received
by the government from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Special
Drawing Rights to revamp the education sector.
According to the new calendar announced by government, non-examination
classes will reopen on September 6, 2021 and schools will close on December 17,
2021 for all learners.
Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) mobilised
teachers and parents to stage a demonstration today, saying they were all not
prepared for the reopening.
“We conducted a snap survey among parents in Zimbabwe’s 72
education districts and the result showed that the parents were not ready for
schools to reopen because they can’t afford the fees being charged,” Artuz
president Orbet Masaraure said.
“There are various outstanding issues, hence reopening of
schools will be a flop. Both teachers and parents are incapacitated. The
COVID-19 lockdowns wiped away citizens’ savings and teachers have not been
spared. The date of the reopening of schools was announced at a time teachers
had already used up their meagre earnings. By the way, teachers don’t last for
a day with their salaries. Teachers have a significant number of children in
school and they can’t afford to pay for their fees, let alone travel to their
work places.”
Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive Manuel
Nyawo said government’s policy guidelines on reopening schools were vague and
likely to cause confusion.
Nyawo wrote a letter to Thabela, dated August 27, 2021, demanding
that government revise the guidelines and address concerns raised by teachers
on salaries and working conditions to ensure smooth reopening of schools.
“We would be happy madam if you will give clarity on more
serious concerns regarding the reopening of schools,” Nyawo said.
“Our members, including those from sister unions, are
disgruntled. It should not surprise you if you get the usual bad news that
there is no effective teaching and learning in schools as teachers are
generally disgruntled over salaries. You allowed schools to technically
increase fees under a naive argument that is devoid of logic, but you could not
demand that teachers should be paid reasonably in order to motivate them as
they go back to work.”
Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill
Taderera bemoaned lack of COVID-19 statistics to inform stakeholders about the
preparedness of schools for reopening.
“We believe that more consultations could have been done in
order to ensure that stakeholders such as staff associations, parents, donors
and communities are involved in mobilising resources, to ensure that schools
run smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Taderera said.
Education Coalition of Zimbabwe acting national
co-ordinator Clemence Nhliziyo told NewsDay that there was need to invest in
the education sector using part of the IMF grant in procuring personal
protective equipment (PPEs) and making sure that schools were safe.
Some parents were sceptical that the schools would reopen
because as the impasse between teachers and government over salaries was
unresolved.
Some said they had failed to raise fees for their children
as there had been limited industrial activity during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Others raised concern over the safety of their children as
they were financially incapable of providing enough PPE as required by
government.
Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing recently,
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said when schools opened, parents would
be asked to help government by providing PPE.
Government has also imposed mandatory vaccination by
barring its uninoculated workers from workplaces but has remained mum on
unvaccinated teachers, amid reports that majority of them had not yet received
their jabs.
Contacted for comment Thabela said she was not aware of the
government position on unvaccinated teachers.
She said she had been out of office and referred questions to ministry
spokesperson Taungana Ndoro.
“I am travelling and I have been out of the office,”
Thabela said. “The spokesperson might know whether there is any communication
from the relevant ministries on that issue.”
Ndoro’s number was not reachable. Newsday
