ROBBER WHO RAPED WOMAN IN FULL VIEW OF HUSBAND DRAGGED TO COURT

ONE of the six suspected armed robbers, who gang-raped a 22-year-old Harare woman in full view of her husband and other tenants before robbing them of two cars and household property all valued at US$13 800 yesterday appeared in court.

Clearance Zindi (32) of Old Highfield is alleged to have teamed up with his brother George Zindi, Kudakwashe Choga alias Mashasha and other three members of their gang and attacked the woman with a baton, before they all raped her.

Clearance Zindi was arrested on Saturday and yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera charged with armed robbery and rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to September 9 being told only the High Court could hear an application for bail.

His brother George, Choga and the other three are still at large. The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that on May 25 at around midnight the six went to the woman’s home in southern Harare armed with a pistol, bolt cutter, taser and a baton.

It is alleged that they forced open the door at the main house and finding a couple fast asleep in their bedroom used a taser on the husband demanding money and their car keys.

They allegedly robbed the couple of US$60, cellphones and other valuables before force-marching them to the cottage where the 22-year-old woman was asleep with her husband. After beating her up with the baton they raped her without protection and then robbed that couple of a car and $6000.

On Saturday Tapiwanashe Vutete was tracked down and found in possession of the cellphone stolen during the robbery. He had bought this phone from Zindi and led the police to Zindi who was also found with a jacket stolen during the robbery. Herald