RAMAPHOSA MAKES SWEEPING CABINET CHANGES

Following weeks of speculation President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally reshuffled his Cabinet.
This is the first reshuffle of Ramaphosa's presidency since
he was elected into office in 2019. The following changes have been made to the
executive;
The portfolio of Human Settlement and Water and Sanitation
has been split, with each getting a separate ministry.
Another major change is the disbandment of the State
Security ministry. This portfolio will now lie in the presidency.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele
Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
The Minister of Defence is taken over by Thandi Modise -
with Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula getting the chop.
Finance Minister is now Enoch Gondogwana.
Health Minister is Joe Phaahla.
Human Settlement Minister is Mamoloko Kubayi - who
previously served as tourism minister.
Public Service and Administration Minister is Ayanda
Dlodlo.
Lindiwe Sisulu has been appointed as Minister of Tourism.
Water and Sanitation Minister is Senzo Mchunu.
Ramaphosa met with the ANC's alliance partners on Thursday
afternoon along with members of the ANC top six.
Deputy Minister changes are as follows;
Pinky Kekana will serve as the second Deputy Minister in
the presidency
Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa
Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi
Nkadimeng
Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane
Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake
Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini
Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi
Zizi Kodwa has been appointed deputy minister in the
presidency responsible for state security.
The president's announcement follows weeks of speculation
that he would reshuffle his cabinet. He had also stated last week that he was
at the cusp of reconfiguring his executive.
Zweli Mkhize, who had been on special leave since June, had
earlier resigned as minister of health following his implication in a Special
Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation into an irregular R150 million tender
awarded to Digital Vibes by the health department.
Court papers filed by the SIU accuse Mkhize of personally
benefiting from the tender along with his family and associates.
Mkhize wrote in his leaked resignation letter that he would
challenge the SIU investigation in court for reaching its conclusions
"unfairly".
Mboweni had asked to be replaced after taking up the
position in 2018. The death of the
former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu had also pushed a need for
the position to be filled.
The government's handling of the unrest that gripped
KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had also sparked calls for some ministers to be
dismissed. IOL
