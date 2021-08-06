PUPIL SPENDS EIGHT MONTHS IN HOSP WITH FRACTURED SPINE

Paul Mavengwa (15), a Form 3 pupil at Daitai Secondary School in Zaka is appealing for US$1 015 to undergo medical operation after suffering a fractured spinal cord, broken legs and a broken hand.

Mavengwa who fell from a mango tree on December 9 last year has now spent eight months admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital. He can’t move, The Mirror has been told.

Mavengwa is an orphan who lost both parents and he fell from the tree at home in Baramanza, Mazariro village under Chief Nyakunhuwa when he was trying to get some mangoes for his grandmother.

He told The Mirror that the broken legs and the hand have already been attended to for free at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and he has no money for the operation on the spinal cord.

The operation to the spinal cord will also be carried out at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Mavengwa stays with his aunt and grandmother.

“I am appealing to well-wishers to assist me. The hospital treated my legs and hand for free. What I need is some money for the operation on my spinal cord,” said Mavengwa.

Well-wishers can contact him on 0780063489 or deposit money into Ecocash number 0779792568 registered under Martha Vurayai. Masvingo Mirror