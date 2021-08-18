NAKED BODY FOUND DUMPED IN GULLY

POLICE in Midlands province are investigating a case of suspected murder after the body of a 30-year-old man was found dumped in a gully in Mvuma.

The man has since been identified as Milton Sithole of Vuta village in Lalapanzi.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident, saying the body was discovered by two juveniles who were collecting firewood at a farm on Tuesday.

“The body of a 30-year-old man was found naked and dumped in a gully on Tuesday August 17 at around 9am at Fort Farm in Mvuma,” Mahoko said.

“Two juveniles, Gibson Mazana and Tafadzwa Munure, both aged 16 of Mvuma found the body lying in a gully, while gathering firewood at the farm. When police attended the scene, they found that the body had injuries and rope marks on the legs.

“Some clothes and registration particulars were found about one metre from the body.” Mahoko said the body was taken to Mvuma District Hospital for post-mortem. Newsday