MISSING GIRL FOUND DRUGGED, GANG RAPED

A 13-year-old Warren Park girl who went missing last week was found drugged and gang-raped by two men in Kuwadzana.

The girl was found by her siblings after six days on Saturday at a house in Kuwadzana 2 where she was allegedly being injected with a drug and raped on several occasions. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the case.

“Police in Harare are looking for two male adults who allegedly drugged and raped a 13-year-old female juvenile after luring her. “The accused persons are not related to the complainant.

“It is stated that on the 23rd of August 2021 at around 1500 hours, the complainant went to play with her friend and delayed to return home until around 1700 hours.

“It is believed that she didn’t go back home because she was afraid of her mother whom she stays with. She reportedly decided to walk to town along Harare-Bulawayo road until she got to Total Service station at corner Samora Machel road and Chinhoyi Street where she took a rest.

“The first accused person allegedly took her into his black Toyota Wish registration unknown and drove to Kuwadzana 2 Car Park where they entered into a container which is at the place of occurrence and the victim was forced to take unknown drugs together with the accused person.

“Later on the accused reportedly raped the complainant three times during that night.

“The following day at around 0700hours, it is believed that they went to Kuwadzana night club to drink beer and later went to Kuwadzana 3 at an unknown address where she was left in the custody of one Mai Lencia.

“After two days, the complainant left Mai Lencia’s place and walked along Bulawayo road where she met a male well-wisher only known as Marve who took her to his residence in Kuwadzana 3 and stayed for three days.

“Whilst at Marve’s place, the complainant escorted an unknown minor to collect a cellphone at a certain house in Kuwadzana when she met the second accused person. The said accused allegedly dragged the complainant into his room and raped her once.

“She then returned to Marve’s house and did not tell anyone. On the 28th of August 2021 at around 0800 hours, a certain lady located the complainant after she saw an advert for a missing person on social media.

“The accused persons are still at large. Complainant was referred to Family Support clinic for medical examination. It is very disturbing to report this sad event in which the juvenile went through such ordeal of drug abuse and rape. We are making frantic efforts to bring the culprits to book,” he said

Missing person images of the girl had spread throughout media platforms and her father, explained the circumstances to H-Metro.

“We found my daughter but she was injected with drugs and raped according to the doctor’s results from Parirenyatwa Hospital. She is now stable and able to recollect what had happened.

“My daughter says she just mysteriously wandered from home in Warren Park 1 into town on foot and ended up resting at a fuel station along Samora Machel. That is when two men offered her transport and she was injected with a drug along the way.

“For all the six days she was just being injected and gang raped and was isolated in a room,” said the father.

The girl told H-Metro the names of the two men who allegedly drugged and raped her. She identified them as Kuku and Emmanuel.

Her father further explained that he made frantic efforts in consulting a number of faith healers and claimed he was given some ritual liquid where he saw how his daughter went missing in a vision.

“In the vision, I saw my daughter being taken away in a car with South Africa number plates and the people in it where in disagreement over money, that’s why the whole ritual process didn’t go through.

“There are some people behind this and I can’t mention them but revenge is coming,” he said.He further narrated to H-Metro how his other daughter and son ended up finding the girl.

“We received a call from a lady in Kuwadzana who alerted us that she had seen my daughter at her neighbour’s house.

“She had recognized my child from the missing person circulation on social media and our numbers had been attached to the circular.

“My other daughter and son then went to that house and pretended to ask for water to drink and were told to get inside the house.

“They were surprised to see my daughter in the house and she is the one who served them with water but did not recognize her siblings because of the drugs she was being injected.

“They then took her to Kuwadzana police station but the officer in charge was not being helpful enough to quickly open the docket.

“We were told to come back after seeing a doctor of which we did and it was confirmed that she had been abused, drugged and raped,” he explained. H Metro