MDC A ENDORSES MWONZORA

THE MDC Alliance has endorsed MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora as leader of the opposition coalition, warning the faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa against using the group’s name and symbols.
Principals of the alliance, a coalition of opposition
parties that contested the 2018 general elections, met in Harare last week and
committed themselves to the coalition agreement.
The alliance was consummated in 2017 when the MDC-T formed
an electoral pact with six other political parties.
On Friday, MDC-T leader Mr Mwonzora chaired a meeting of
coalition principals. In a statement released after the meeting, MDC-Alliance
secretary for information and publicity, Mr Nqobizitha Dumakile Khumalo, said:
“Today the MDC Alliance Principals Forum met under the strict Covid 19
regulations at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare.
“The meeting was chaired by MDC-T president, Douglas
Mwonzora. “The various political leaders acknowledged president Mwonzora as the
leader of the MDC Alliance, in line with the constituting document of the pact.
“The meeting re-asserted full commitment to the alliance agreement.”
In apparent reference to Mr Chamisa’s faction, he said the
group was concerned with the continued abuse of the party’s name and symbols.
“The meeting, however, noted the continued abuse of the MDC
Alliance name and symbols and urges those doing so to cease and desist
forthwith.
“The meeting further agreed that it heartily welcomes and
accepts any political players who subscribe to the MDC Alliance ethos.
“The meeting also deliberated and asserted its full
commitment to inclusive, genuine and unconditional dialogue to end the problems
currently afflicting Zimbabweans,” Mr Khumalo said. Sunday Mail
