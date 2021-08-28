MDC A ENDORSES MWONZORA

THE MDC Alliance has endorsed MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora as leader of the opposition coalition, warning the faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa against using the group’s name and symbols.

Principals of the alliance, a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 general elections, met in Harare last week and committed themselves to the coalition agreement.

The alliance was consummated in 2017 when the MDC-T formed an electoral pact with six other political parties.

On Friday, MDC-T leader Mr Mwonzora chaired a meeting of coalition principals. In a statement released after the meeting, MDC-Alliance secretary for information and publicity, Mr Nqobizitha Dumakile Khumalo, said: “Today the MDC Alliance Principals Forum met under the strict Covid 19 regulations at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare.

“The meeting was chaired by MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora. “The various political leaders acknowledged president Mwonzora as the leader of the MDC Alliance, in line with the constituting document of the pact. “The meeting re-asserted full commitment to the alliance agreement.”

In apparent reference to Mr Chamisa’s faction, he said the group was concerned with the continued abuse of the party’s name and symbols.

“The meeting, however, noted the continued abuse of the MDC Alliance name and symbols and urges those doing so to cease and desist forthwith.

“The meeting further agreed that it heartily welcomes and accepts any political players who subscribe to the MDC Alliance ethos.

“The meeting also deliberated and asserted its full commitment to inclusive, genuine and unconditional dialogue to end the problems currently afflicting Zimbabweans,” Mr Khumalo said. Sunday Mail