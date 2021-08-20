MARANGE : DNA TESTS ORDERED

The police have ordered a DNA test to be conducted to determine if Hatirarami alias Evans Momberume (26) of Taguta Farm in Kwekwe is the father of Anna Machaya’s baby.

Momberume was supposed to appear at Mutare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, but the Manica Post reports that there were delays amid reports that detectives had taken him and the baby to a laboratory in the city for DNA tests.

He is expected to appear today. The girl’s parents — Edmore Machaya (45) and Shy Mabika (36) — are being charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice. Anna was buried a few hours after her death at the shrine in the absence of her parents.