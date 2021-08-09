MAN HANGS SELF ON PYLON

AN unidentified man is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging himself on a pylon in Emganwini suburb yesterday morning.

Residents told Chronicle that they only saw the body early in the morning. The matter was quickly reported to the police.

“Nkulumane police officers came to the scene at around 10.00 AM and carried the body of the deceased at around 10.30 AM,” said a resident.

Residents suspect that the accused might have hanged himself on Sunday night at the time when most people were sleeping.

A resident who declined to be named said the man might have been aged between 28 and 30 years.

“We went to see what had happened before the police arrived and from a distance, we saw that the accused was putting on a jean trouser and men’s slippers,” he said.

They said the deceased did not appear to have been carrying anything at the time of his death but there was an empty paper bag on the ground just close to his foot.

A vendor who preferred anonymity said the accused looked dirty as if he had walked a long distance.

“It might have happened that the accused walked a long way before reaching the Zesa pylon as he had dusty legs,” said the vendor.

Three years ago, an unknown man was also found hanging from a tree in Bulawayo’s Pumula East suburb amid suspicions that he could have committed suicide. Chronicle