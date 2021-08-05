LOCKDOWN WEDDING : GROOM AND BRIDE ARRESTED

MARRIAGE officer, wedding couple and four service providers were on Saturday arrested for conducting a wedding during Level 4 national lockdown at a church in Churu Farm.

Pastor Brian Macala, 31, of ZAOGA Churu Farm Assembly was found officiating the wedding of Claris Ngwenya, 23, and Onward Chamboko, 42. Claris Ngwenya Onward Chamboko and relative posing for a photograph on the illegal wedding day.

The three were arrested together with the cameraman Blessing Chinhengo, their Bindura based disc jockey Ishmael Karivo, Raston Kadambure, Wayne Madya and Fungai Nyamuradza. The seven were taken to Glen View police station where they were detained and later released.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest urging people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and national lockdown measures set that included the banning of weddings and church gatherings.

“Seven people were on Saturday arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations by conducting a wedding ceremony during Level 4 national lockdown,” said Insp Mwanza.

“Police received a tip off from the members of the public to the effect that the seven accused persons were conducting a wedding ceremony at ZAOGA Assembly in Churu farm, Harare violating section 5(2) of the Statutory Instrument Number 189/21 level 4 Zimbabwe National Lock down(Gathering in lockdown without exemption).

“Accused persons were detained in police cells awaiting to be taken to court. Items that included PA system, cameras and photographic accessories were seized and the total is worth US$5 960.

“The property seized was held at ZRP Glenview as exhibits,” said Insp Mwanza. The couple had already been joined in holy matrimony when police arrived and it could not be established if their wedding is to be registered with the Registrar General. The couple went on to post some of their wedding photographs on social media.

Government banned church gatherings, weddings, and musical shows as a measure to curb the continued spreading of Covid-19. H Metro