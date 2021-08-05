LOCKDOWN WEDDING : GROOM AND BRIDE ARRESTED

MARRIAGE officer, wedding couple and four service providers were on Saturday arrested for conducting a wedding during Level 4 national lockdown at a church in Churu Farm.
Pastor Brian Macala, 31, of ZAOGA Churu Farm Assembly was
found officiating the wedding of Claris Ngwenya, 23, and Onward Chamboko, 42. Claris
Ngwenya Onward Chamboko and relative posing for a photograph on the illegal
wedding day.
The three were arrested together with the cameraman
Blessing Chinhengo, their Bindura based disc jockey Ishmael Karivo, Raston
Kadambure, Wayne Madya and Fungai Nyamuradza. The seven were taken to Glen View
police station where they were detained and later released.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza
confirmed the arrest urging people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and
national lockdown measures set that included the banning of weddings and church
gatherings.
“Seven people were on Saturday arrested for violating
Covid-19 regulations by conducting a wedding ceremony during Level 4 national
lockdown,” said Insp Mwanza.
“Police received a tip off from the members of the public
to the effect that the seven accused persons were conducting a wedding ceremony
at ZAOGA Assembly in Churu farm, Harare violating section 5(2) of the Statutory
Instrument Number 189/21 level 4 Zimbabwe National Lock down(Gathering in
lockdown without exemption).
“Accused persons were detained in police cells awaiting to
be taken to court. Items that included PA system, cameras and photographic
accessories were seized and the total is worth US$5 960.
“The property seized was held at ZRP Glenview as exhibits,”
said Insp Mwanza. The couple had already been joined in holy matrimony when
police arrived and it could not be established if their wedding is to be
registered with the Registrar General. The couple went on to post some of their
wedding photographs on social media.
Government banned church gatherings, weddings, and musical
shows as a measure to curb the continued spreading of Covid-19. H Metro
