LOCKDOWN VIOLATION : BITI CASE DEFERRED

The matter in which MDC-Alliance deputies-Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi are charged with violating Covid-19 national lockdown regulations after allegedly staging a demonstration at their party headquarters in Harare has been deferred to end of October.

Biti and Karenyi appeared this morning before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who ordered them to return to court on October 29.

The two are jointly charged with their party’s deputy secretary general David Chimhini, secretary for mobilisation women assembly Vimbai Tome, deputy secretary for corporate affairs, Lovemore Chinoputsa and Gladys Hlatywayo, who is the opposition party’s secretary for international affairs.

Their lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, told the court that they took the matter for review at the High Court where they expect it to be heard soon after the upper courts opens next week.

Mr Malvern Mapako appeared for the State. Herald