LAWYER TO EVICT 19 ZANU PF YOUTHS

Some 19 members of Zanu PF- backed Nhakayavatema Co-operative in Chiredzi have been given an eviction order from a piece of land they had allegedly tilled for the last 10 years.

According to documents seen by The Mirror, the youths were served with summons for eviction by Chiredzi lawyer, Daison Chirima (38) of Chirima and Associates who claim to have an offer letter.

Chirima confirmed the case to The Mirror and said that he is preparing to grow tomatoes on the piece of land. The co-operative members however said they will contest the case in court.

Sources told The Mirror that Nhakayavatema was founded by Charles Mapurisa in 2008 as Zanu PF youth movement and got the land (5.5 hectares) which was previously used by Hippo Valley Estate. The land came through an empowerment programme ran by the council.

One of the members, Kennias Takayambirwa told The Mirror that his group was going to fight the case in court.

“We were given this land and water in 2008. We were given a letter that was directed to Nhakayavatema co-operative from Chiredzi town council. We are going to use that letter as proof in the court,” said Takayambirwa.

Another farmer, John Marange said that their relationship with the lawyer has become acrimonious to the extent that there are threats of violence.

Chiredzi District Lands Officer, Shephered Matavire said he could not comment on the issue since he started working in Chiredzi only weeks ago. Masvingo Mirror