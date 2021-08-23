KASEKE FORCEDTO RETIRE

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Dr Karikoga Kaseke has been retired from his post on health grounds.

The retirement is with effect from July 1. Dr Kaseke, who fell ill in 2018 has not been well since then.

In a statement today, ZTA acting board chairperson Dr Precious Sibiya said Dr Kaseke’s retirement followed the recommendations of a medical board.

“Dr Kaseke served the organisation as its chief executive officer (CEO) from June 2005 up until his retirement. The board and indeed everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration of his health. Dr KK, as he is affectionately known as, will be sadly missed in the ZTA in particularly, and the tourism industry as a whole both locally and beyond our borders.

“Allow me on behalf of the board to thank the Kaseke family, industry and all our stakeholders for the support and cooperation given both to the ZTA and Dr KK during these past two years,” she said. Herald