KASEKE FORCEDTO RETIRE

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Dr Karikoga Kaseke has been retired from his post on health grounds.
The retirement is with effect from July 1. Dr Kaseke, who
fell ill in 2018 has not been well since then.
In a statement today, ZTA acting board chairperson Dr
Precious Sibiya said Dr Kaseke’s retirement followed the recommendations of a
medical board.
“Dr Kaseke served the organisation as its chief executive
officer (CEO) from June 2005 up until his retirement. The board and indeed
everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration
of his health. Dr KK, as he is affectionately known as, will be sadly missed in
the ZTA in particularly, and the tourism industry as a whole both locally and
beyond our borders.
“Allow me on behalf of the board to thank the Kaseke
family, industry and all our stakeholders for the support and cooperation given
both to the ZTA and Dr KK during these past two years,” she said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment