JOURNO DIES OF COVID-19, A DAY AFTER HER MOTHER

Journalist and women rights activist, Vimbai Nhutsve-Musengi has died.
Vimbai died from Covid-19 complications in the early hours
of today. She was 41.
Her demise came barely a day after her mother, Mrs Winnie
Girlie Nhutsve had also succumbed to Covid-19 complications. Vimbai’s husband,
Kudzi Musengi, also a seasoned journalist confirmed his wife’s demise to the
Herald this morning.
“It’s devastating, it’s like a movie script, unbelievable,
she succumbed to the Covid-19 complications early this morning when we were
still mourning the passing on of our mother (his mother-in-law) who had also
passed on the previous day. It’s devastating,” said Kudzi.
A family friend and chairperson of the Africa Editors
Forum, Willie Mponda said the passing on of Vimbai was a huge blow to the media
fraternity.
“She was a dedicated journalist, one whom I worked with
very closely together with her husband, she was an activist who advocated for
human rights especially women, it’s a huge loss in the media fraternity.
“We sympathise with the husband in this difficult
situation, losing a wife and a mother-in-law in succession is just
unbelievable,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment