JOURNO DIES OF COVID-19, A DAY AFTER HER MOTHER

Journalist and women rights activist, Vimbai Nhutsve-Musengi has died.

Vimbai died from Covid-19 complications in the early hours of today. She was 41.

Her demise came barely a day after her mother, Mrs Winnie Girlie Nhutsve had also succumbed to Covid-19 complications. Vimbai’s husband, Kudzi Musengi, also a seasoned journalist confirmed his wife’s demise to the Herald this morning.

“It’s devastating, it’s like a movie script, unbelievable, she succumbed to the Covid-19 complications early this morning when we were still mourning the passing on of our mother (his mother-in-law) who had also passed on the previous day. It’s devastating,” said Kudzi.

A family friend and chairperson of the Africa Editors Forum, Willie Mponda said the passing on of Vimbai was a huge blow to the media fraternity.

“She was a dedicated journalist, one whom I worked with very closely together with her husband, she was an activist who advocated for human rights especially women, it’s a huge loss in the media fraternity.

“We sympathise with the husband in this difficult situation, losing a wife and a mother-in-law in succession is just unbelievable,” he said. Herald