IT WILL NOT WORK : CHURCHES ON RE-OPENING FOR THE VACCINATED

CHURCHES yesterday questioned government’s sincerity in allowing them to reopen for sit-in services at a time when only about 10% of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
They argued that the preconditions set by the government
were difficult to implement and monitor, given that the health sector is
short-staffed.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian
Denominations (ZHOCD), made up of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC),
Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe and
the Union for Development of Apostolic and Zionist Churches in Zimbabwe Africa,
said government’s decree had lots of grey areas which could plunge the country
into a health catastrophe if not properly addressed.
Government on Wednesday allowed churches to reopen for
sit-in services, but only for fully vaccinated congregants. It, however, did
not disclose the number of congregants to be allowed for each gathering
although it indicated that health personnel would be deployed to churches to
ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations.
It warned that church leaders who violated the regulations
by allowing unvaccinated worshippers to attend would be arrested.
However, the proclamation has received mixed reactions with
many Christians, lawyers and moralists, saying the decision was rushed.
“Theologically, the church is an open and welcoming space
for everyone with no restrictions. No one qualifies for church service as it is
a place of God’s grace,” part of the statement read.
“The church will find it very difficult to turn people home
because they do not have a vaccination certificate. However, would it be
responsible to meet in an uncontrolled environment where possibilities of
spreading the virus are high?”
“Practically, less than 10% of the population has been
vaccinated. There is a group of citizens that does not get vaccinated due to
age or because they have not yet had a chance to be vaccinated. It will be
difficult for the church to deny people to receive the means of grace simply
because they have not been vaccinated when access to this vaccination is
restricted.”
ZHOCD said the
Health ministry should provide a detailed protocol for reopening churches and
clarifying the grey areas such as how the COVID-19 vaccination clearance
affects those below the age of 18 who are not being vaccinated.
It also proposed they should be included in the national
COVID-19 taskforce, saying decisions concerning the church could not be made
without them being consulted.
“We recommend that the government continue to follow the
persuasive route to get the population vaccinated. The church promises to do
its part,” ZHOCD added.
A leader of a Pentecostal church, who requested anonymity,
described the decision as a tactic to divert attention on growing noise on
condonation of the conduct of white garment churches, as well as forcing people
to get vaccinated.
Zimbabwe is largely a Christian country and targeting
churches would result in the government easily inoculating the 10 million
people required to achieve herd immunity. “The ZCC and Roman Catholic were
making serious noise on the government’s appeasement on white garments,” the
cleric said.
“White garments were holding conferences and vigils with
thousands camping, thus breaking COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.”
He added: “Then again the issue of underage girls being
abused and forced into marriage. Some sections of ZCC actually wrote to high
offices accusing them of being accomplices citing Munyaradzi Kereke’s jail exit
after raping 11- and 15-year-olds. Kereke is also a member of Johane Marange.”
“In response, the government has thrown the no-jab-no
church to distract the church from those issues and as well as coerce them into
getting vaccinated en masse.” Human rights lawyer Obey Shava said the Cabinet
directive was not enforceable at law.
“It does not create any binding legal obligation upon the
citizens,” Shava said.
“At the very best, it merely reflects what the government
intends to introduce. It gives us a heads up that potentially, a new law is on
the cards. No law penalises anyone for not taking heed of an announcement by
Cabinet.”
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu tweeted: “I support
vaccination, but history shows that when the State involves itself in matters
of conscience such as religion, then persecution follows. The State must not
legislate issues of worship; unfortunately this is a first step the government
has taken. Encourage, don’t legislate.”
Advocate Patony Musendo posting on his Twitter account
said: “Six days a week, we interact in supermarkets, public transport vehicles
and other public places. No vaccines here. Then for two hours a week, a full
vaccine is mandatory?”
However, there were some who applauded the move and even
suggested that the government should introduce vaccination and travel passes
like what developed countries such as France are doing.
They suggested that Zimbabwe and Sadc should introduce a
COVID-19 passport as has been done in Europe. Mandatory vaccination is fast
becoming a reality globally as nations grapple to halt further infections.
Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai
Rusike said the measures outlined by the government were difficult to implement
and monitor, given that the health sector was already short-staffed. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment