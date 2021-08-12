FIREWOOD BLITZ : 120 TONNES SEIZED

A multi-task team headed by the Forestry Commission has confiscated large quantities of firewood and charcoal in a nationwide blitz to curb deforestation and illicit trade in wood and charcoal.
In the latest update, the commission said more than 120
tonnes of firewood and an estimated 3 000 bags of charcoal had so far been
seized since the blitz started at the beginning of August.
“The nationwide firewood/charcoal blitz hit Harare and
other urban centres and growth points over the just-ended weekend leading to
the seizure of firewood and charcoal,” the commission said.
“Harare, like most urban centres, has made
firewood/charcoal trade a lucrative business much to the detriment of our
forest resources. Major hotspots in Harare are at Mbudzi, Highfield,
Chitungwiza – Chikwanha and Jambanja area at Unit M. Patrols in these areas are
still in progress.”
The nationwide blitz is being spearheaded by the Forestry
Commission with support from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and
Hospitality Industry, Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe Parks and
Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), the police, local authorities and the
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.
“In Muzarabani district alone, we have so far seized 1 043
bags of charcoal,” said Forestry Commission spokesperson Ms Violet Makoto. “In
other parts of the country, large quantities of firewood and charcoal were
confiscated.
“The amount of charcoal seized will increase as we widen
our operation to cover the major hotspots in the country.”
Zimbabwe loses about 60 million trees — some 330 000
hectares of forests annually, according to the Forestry Commission. Out of this
figure, about 262 000 hectares are indigenous forests.
Illegal charcoal trade is decimating fragile forest cover
raising huge environmental concerns over its sustainability. Experts say
charcoal making is increasing the loss of indigenous forests as well as land
degradation. In 2020, more than 30 people were arrested and fined for trading
in charcoal with 1,9 tonnes of charcoal confiscated. Herald
