FALSE CAR THEFT REPORT : WOMAN ARRESTED

A woman has been arrested after she made a false report that her car, which was being used by her husband as a getaway car, was stolen.
Police say, the 40-year-old woman, Erica Musindo, made a
report on Saturday that her family had been robbed of the car and money.
“The ZRP warns the public against making false reports to
the Police. On 22/08/21, Police in Bulawayo arrested Erica Musindo (40) for
making a false robbery case to the Police at ZRP Pumula on 21/08/21. The
suspect reported that her family had been robbed of US$5100 cash and a Mazda
Axella motor vehicle,” posted police on Twitter.
It was later discovered that Musindo’s husband, Adrian
Morris Virima, used the same car held at Criminal Investigations Department
Theft From Car (CID TFC) in various crimes.
“Investigations by Police revealed that the alleged stolen
vehicle was being held at CID TFC Bulawayo as an exhibit in a case of theft
from a car which occurred on 21/08/21 outside Highlanders Sports Club in
Bulawayo. Adrian Morris Virima, the husband of the suspect, was allegedly using
the alleged stolen vehicle as a getaway car in criminal escapades. Chronicle
