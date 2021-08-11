END CHILD MARRIAGES : BISHOP TAGUTA URGED

LEADER of Johane Masowe apostolic sect (the Fifth of Africa) Andby Makururu is pushing for dialogue with Johane Marange Apostolic Church Bishop Noah Taguta to find a way of ending child marriages among the sect members.
Makururu, who is a child rights defender, made the remarks
yesterday in an interview with NewsDay in Mutare.
He was commenting on the death of 14-year-old Memory
Machaya, who died recently while giving birth at a Johane Marange shrine in
Bocha. Police have lunched investigations into the matter, which has drawn
international condemnation.
The girl was allegedly denied medical assistance by leaders
of the sect who prayed for her until she died due to pregnancy complications.
“Government has said no to child marriages. I am not going
to tire if children continue to be abused,” Makururu said.
“I want to meet the leader of the church (Johane Marange)
because he is the one who is able to
control his church. He is the one who is
responsible for changing the doctrine of the church.
“We want to say, bishop, you see this is happening in your
church, perhaps we can do it over a cup of tea. Let us also give police the
chance to get to the bottom of the matter.”
Just like Johane Marange, Makururu commands a huge
following across the country and in the southern African region.
Makururu, through his Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust,
promised to transform the indigenous church to suit global trends and values,
chief among them safeguarding the girl child.
Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust, a non-governmental organisation,
has also been at the forefront of spearheading the fight against gender-based
violence. Newsday
