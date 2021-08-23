EIGHT NYAU DANCERS IN INITIATION ABUSE, GO ON THE RUN

EIGHT Nyau dancers are reportedly on the run over abusing a 14-year-old boy by forcing him to eat uncooked chicken in a “gule initiation” in Mufakose.

The eight only identified as Madhala, Murehwa, Vhigo, Sugar, Mike, Ngoni, Madhala and Takunda are alleged to have forced the victim to join ‘gule’ cult without his consent.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the case saying the accused people lured the boy with a hygrometer.

“Police are investigating a case involving a 14-year-old boy who was forced to eat uncooked meat by eight men believed to be Nyau dancers,” said Insp Mwanza.

“The victim was reported to have met the accused persons who are all on the run at a barber shop in Budirio 5B sometime in December last year.

“One of the accused persons forcefully took the victim’s cellphone and promised to return it on condition that the minor brings a live chicken.

“The victim went home and brought a live chicken and the accused persons asked the victim to follow them in Mufakose.

“The victim was ordered to slaughter the live chicken by piercing it with a stick from its back through to its beak.

“He was ordered to roll the stick thereby removing its offals which were burnt to ashes and mixed with uncooked chicken portions and ordered to eat with sadza.

“After eating the meat the victim was escorted back to his home and after three months the eight accused persons started to look for the boy.

“The victim was told that the process he underwent was an initiation to join their gule culture and the victim lodged a police report,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro