skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 21 August 2021
ED'S GUKURAHUNDI PLAN
Saturday, August 21, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NASTY DIVORCES LAND ZIMBAS IN UK JAILS
Dr Masimba Mavaza John Mabhureza of Northampton United Kingdom sits in a corner in prison. He has grown so thin and he is not eating well....
GIRL (13) CAUGHT HAVING SEX, FORCED INTO MARRIAGE
AN Eastview woman has forced her 13-year-old daughter into marriage after catching her having sex. The 46-year-old mother of seven girls h...
ITS AFRICAN CLASS : MASIYIWA ON ZAMBIAN ELECTIONS
Businessperson Strive Masiyiwa says the Zambia transition is “African class” and he will be watching new President Hakainde Hichilema’s poli...
OLIVER MTUKUDZI TOMBSTONE UNVEILED
Close relatives of the late music superstar Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi this weekend unveiled his tombstone in Madziwa at a private ceremony h...
MARANGE : DNA TESTS ORDERED
The police have ordered a DNA test to be conducted to determine if Hatirarami alias Evans Momberume (26) of Taguta Farm in Kwekwe is the fat...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment