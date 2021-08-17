ED PROMOTES THREE HEADMEN TO CHIEFS

The President of the Second Republic, Emmerson Mnangagwa has increased the number of chiefs in Chiredzi from four to seven.

This follows a proclamation he made on June 26 2021, upgrading three headmen from Chiredzi South, namely Chilonga, Gezani and Mpapa to the position of substantive chiefs.

The development was announced by Chiredzi District Development Coodinator Lovemore Chisema during the ceremonial burial of the late Chief Tshovani at Chizvirizvi Resettlement area in Chiredzi two weeks ago.

Chiefs have been accused of being used as vote banks for Zanu PF in national elections and this happens with just 24 months left to go to the next general elections in 2023.

The Mirror spoke to Chisema who said that the three headmen were upgraded because they submitted their application to Local governance petitioning that they were once chiefs before the Colonial era so their chieftainship was resusciated. The move will however, have financial constraints on the State purse as the new chiefs’ conditions of work include having vehicles and allowances.

A local Government analyst could not be reached for a comment.

“I am happy to inform you that headman Chilonga, Gezani and Mpapa have been upgraded to chiefs,” said Chisema.

Chiredzi had four chiefs before this latest development after Mnangagwa resuscitated the Neromwe chieftainship in 2018. Other chiefs are Chief Sengwe, Tshovani and Gudo.

The number of chiefs in Chiredzi has now rose to 7 and these newly appointed chiefs were appointed on the 25th of June 2021.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 3 (1) subsection 2(a) of Traditional Headman Act Chapter 29(12) approved the establishment of Chilonga, Gezani and Mupapa chieftainships with effect from 26 June 2021″.

One of the new chiefs, Chief Chilonga who was born Ben John said he was going to put his people on the map.

“I am happy with the appointment and I promise to use my position to improve the living standards of my people,” said Chief Chilonga. Masvingo Mirror