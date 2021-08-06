ED HONOURS WIFE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has awarded his wife, First Lady Auxillia a gold medal for her “outstanding performance” in her philanthropic activities among 99 other outstanding institutions, civilians and gallant fighters of the liberation struggle.
Also on the list is Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, chiefs
Chinengundu Mashayamombe, Chingaira Makoni, Inkosikazi Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mtshana
Khumalo, Mgandane Dlodlo among other spirit mediums who were honoured with
Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond, Generals Josiah Magama Tongogara and
Nikita Alfred Mangena (Grand commander of the Zimbabwe order of merit), Air Chief
Marshal Perrance Shiri, Lieutenant
General Sibusiso Moyo, Major-General Paradzai Zimondi and Joel Biggie
Matiza for the National Historical Legacy Award.
Auxillia was awarded the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe gold
medal recipient together with Zaoga founder Ezekiel Guti and Sports minister,
Kirsty Coventry.
At least 33 individuals will receive a commendation award,
among them a serving and ex-minister, politicians, journalists and corporate
leaders deemed to have excelled in their field of work. Among them are
journalists Tawanda Kanhema, Reuben Barwe, Judith Makwanya, Education minister
Cain Mathema, ex-minister Fay Chung and authors Stephen Chifunyise, Charles
Mungoshi and Phathisa Nyathi.
The medals will be handed over to the recipients during the
2021 Heroes’ and Defence Forces holiday commemorations at the National Heroes
Acre next week. This is the first time Zimbabwe has awarded Heroes’ Day medals
to civilians who might have excelled in their respective activities.
Five liberation war heroes got the Grand Officer of the
Zimbabwe Order of Merit. These include Zapu stalwart Jane Ngwenya, who died on
Thursday this week aged 86, Moffat Hadebe, Abraham Nkiwane (who died recently
and was declared a national hero), John Maluzo Ndlovu and Gibson Mayisa.
The late national liberation war hero Josiah Chinamano was
granted the medal of the order of the Great Zimbabwe silver.
Other notable names awarded medals were former universities
vice-chancellors Phineas Makhurane, Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe, Primrose Kurasha,
Walter Kamba, Women’s University in Africa Hope Sadza, Christopher Chetsanga,
Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda among other academics, who got the Order of the Star
of Zimbabwe Silver medals. Maurina Msisinyama was awarded Silver Cross of
Zimbabwe medal.
Defence secretary Mark Grey Marongwe, former
Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede and Margaret Muchada got long service awards.
Manicaland provincial development coordinator Edgar Seenza got a humanitarian
award.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday said the Heroes’
Day commemorations will be a hybrid event with a gathering of 200 people
representing the national outlook, such as war veterans, spouses of heroes and
heroines and the youth.
There were, however, mixed reactions over the awards, with
some questioning the nature of contributions deserving recognition.
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said there was need
for transparency in coming up with the hierarchy of honour to dispel possible
public criticism of the First Lady’s award, given the close relationship
between the President and his wife.
“President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot escape the allegation
of favouritism and nepotism in this scenario where his wife has been awarded with
a top medal,” Masunungure said.
“Whether the conferment is warranted or not, the mere fact
that there is a close relationship between the President and his wife will
cause people to raise eyebrows. We have a situation where on one hand; we have
an academic like Professor Makhurane who spent almost his entire life
contributing to the advancement of education in the country getting a silver
medal.”
Masunungure added: “On the other hand, we have a First
Lady, who gained popularity in the past three years after her husband ascended
to power, leapfrogging such deserving nominees and getting the top medal.”
But Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana defended the
First Lady’s selection, stating that she had been nominated by various
ministries.
“She was a very popular nominee,” Mangwana posted on
Twitter. “If I remember well, she was on the nomination list of at least eight
ministries.”
Auxillia is the health ambassador for the Health ministry
and has championed nationwide health campaigns in the fight against cervical
cancer. She also spearheaded the traditional cooking competitions which she
said was aimed at popularising traditional foods to promote a healthy diet.
Recently, she launched the national traditional dress so that Zimbabwe also has
a national identity just like other countries.
Heroes’ Day commemorations will also be held at all the
provincial shrines where Provincial Affairs ministers will officiate and confer
medals to nominees of the 2021 honours and awards. Newsday
