DECEASED'S FAMILY REJECTS POST MORTEM

A body of a Domboshava man found dead near a dam on Tuesday has been taken for a second post-mortem after the family registered a complaint against police over results.
The deceased Johannes Tapera Chitawunhike aged 42’s body
was found with bruises along a river bank at Pasipamire village and the family
queried the first post-mortem results which dismissed any foul play.
Chitawunhike family questioned the results implicating
investigating officers for dining with suspected murderers.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the case saying family members had demanded a second post-mortem and
registered a complaint against police.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a
suspected murder case involving a 42-year-old man of Mutake village in
Domboshava,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“Body of the deceased was found in water along a river at
Pasipamire village and taken for postmortem.
“Family members registered a complaint against police and
the body was taken for a second post-mortem expected tomorrow (Tuesday),” said
Ass Comm Nyathi.
Family spokesperson Tatenda Chitawunhike, 37, told H-Metro
that the family was forced to approach Chief Chinhamora according to custom
since the grave had been prepared for burial.
“We have been robbed of our loving brother in a way we are
all yet to accept considering that the deceased is reported to have been
attacked on the last day he went missing,” said Chitawunhike.
“Takange tatochera bwiro asi pakauya postmortem ichirasa
kupondwa kwemufi takaramba kugamuchira saka tave kutonozivisa Mambo Chinamhora
sezvo rinda risingatenderwi kuramba rakashama.
“The body was taken for a post-mortem and results were that
it was natural death but reports circulating among mourners indicated that the
deceased was attacked after mistakenly taken as a thief in one of the villages.
“Upon viewing the body we discovered some bruises on face
and hands and this led the family to consider taking it for second post-mortem.
“According to custom it is taboo to leave a grave open for
some days and we are appealing for the post-mortem to be carried on time
considering that the grave remain open which is against tradition,” said
Chitawunhike. H Metro
