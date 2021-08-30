DECEASED'S FAMILY REJECTS POST MORTEM

A body of a Domboshava man found dead near a dam on Tuesday has been taken for a second post-mortem after the family registered a complaint against police over results.

The deceased Johannes Tapera Chitawunhike aged 42’s body was found with bruises along a river bank at Pasipamire village and the family queried the first post-mortem results which dismissed any foul play.

Chitawunhike family questioned the results implicating investigating officers for dining with suspected murderers.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case saying family members had demanded a second post-mortem and registered a complaint against police.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected murder case involving a 42-year-old man of Mutake village in Domboshava,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Body of the deceased was found in water along a river at Pasipamire village and taken for postmortem.

“Family members registered a complaint against police and the body was taken for a second post-mortem expected tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Family spokesperson Tatenda Chitawunhike, 37, told H-Metro that the family was forced to approach Chief Chinhamora according to custom since the grave had been prepared for burial.

“We have been robbed of our loving brother in a way we are all yet to accept considering that the deceased is reported to have been attacked on the last day he went missing,” said Chitawunhike.

“Takange tatochera bwiro asi pakauya postmortem ichirasa kupondwa kwemufi takaramba kugamuchira saka tave kutonozivisa Mambo Chinamhora sezvo rinda risingatenderwi kuramba rakashama.

“The body was taken for a post-mortem and results were that it was natural death but reports circulating among mourners indicated that the deceased was attacked after mistakenly taken as a thief in one of the villages.

“Upon viewing the body we discovered some bruises on face and hands and this led the family to consider taking it for second post-mortem.

“According to custom it is taboo to leave a grave open for some days and we are appealing for the post-mortem to be carried on time considering that the grave remain open which is against tradition,” said Chitawunhike. H Metro