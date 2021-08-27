BABY MIX UP AT HOSPITAL : FAMILY REJECTS DNA TEST RESULT

SALLY Mugabe Central Hospital authorities are investigating a case of suspected baby mix up which saw a mother leaving maternity ward without a baby.

A mother who delivered at the institution insists she gave birth to a baby boy but was given a baby girl. The birth record indicates she was blessed with a baby boy.

The baby girl has been in the hospital for the past five days and for three days the complainant claims to have been forced to breast feed the alleged wrong baby. The birth record indicates she was blessed with a baby boy.

Hospital Clinical Director Hopewell Mungani told H-Metro that the discrepancy was now under investigation.

“The hospital received a report from maternity ward in connection with a baby mix up,” said Mungani.

“The case is now under investigation and we are expecting the correct position in the next two days,” he said.

Family spokesperson Inviolata Shamuyarira told H-Metro that hospital had carried DNA tests for the baby girl with positive results that the baby belongs to the complainant.

She said family members including the parents are against the results and seeking court order to be given green light to engage a private DNA company.

“We are not happy with how the hospital ended up mixing babies when records which accompanied the baby girl show that it is e baby boy,” said Shamuyarira.

“She was shown a baby boy upon giving birth and discovered that the midwife had given her the wrong baby on dressing the baby before leaving the ward.

“The nurses on duty went on to force her to breast feed the baby she questioned about its paternity although their birth record shows a baby boy born to her.

“We do not accept the DNA results they carried and we want to engage a private DNA company.

“The mother beseeched hospital authority to discharge her because of emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of the nurses who were on duty.

“They interrogated her and forced her to breastfeed the baby girl when she was sure that the baby she gave birth to was a boy.

“It is professional and best for the hospital to carry DNA tests to all the babies born on the day in question other than questioning us which company we would like to engage for the tests.

“The hospital wants to force us to accept results considering that the mother had not undergone pregnancy scanning,” said Shamuyarira.

The baby girl is admitted at the hospital due to the standoff. H Metro