ZUMA ARREST LOOMS

Police minister Bheki Cele has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal as the deadline for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma looms.
Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure
Zuma is taken into custody by the end of Wednesday to begin serving his
15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
The minister, through the state attorney, has asked acting
chief justice Raymond Zondo for an abeyance on the arrest until all court
processes have been concluded but has
not yet received a response.
Cele has previously said that without a response from
Zondo, he would have no choice but to take Zuma into custody.
His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Wednesday confirmed
Cele was in KwaZulu-Natal but would not be drawn into supplying any further
information.
Should he fail to ensure Zuma is arrested by midnight on
Wednesday, Cele could face a possible contempt of court charge himself.
The former statesman failed to hand himself over to police
on Sunday, initiating the police process unfolding now.
Zuma’s legal team on Tuesday tried to convince the
Pietermaritzburg high court to stay his arrest until the Constitutional Court
hears his rescission application next week.
His lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was at pains on Tuesday
trying to explain to judge Bhekisisa Mnguni why he believes his lower court has
jurisdiction over a matter handed down by a higher court, namely the
Constitutional Court. Mnguni reserved his judgment until Friday, leaving
everyone guessing what is likely to happen on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
