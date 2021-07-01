ZITF POSTPONED

CABINET has postponed the 2021 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to August following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
The country had 48 533 confirmed cases, 38 323 recoveries
and 1 761 deaths as of last Tuesday. A total of 1 249 new cases and 12 deaths
were recorded on Tuesday alone. This year’s ZITF was scheduled to be held from
July 20 to 23.
Eleven countries had confirmed participation and these are
Angola, Belarus, Botswana, Indonesia, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia,
Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania.
Speaking during a tour of Vulindlela Primary School in
Cowdray Park suburb yesterday, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and
Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo raised
concern over non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations by members of the public.
“It was decided yesterday at Cabinet that ZITF be postponed
to August following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases because it’s important that we
take care of ourselves, we can always hold it when the situation has
normalised. The virus is deadly and it’s no joke but at times people take it
lightly and ignore directives from Government.
There is a serious upsurge of Covid-19 cases but the
country has been recommended as one of the countries worldwide that have been
able to contain the virus. We have managed to contain the virus because of the
lockdowns that we have been enforcing but I’m disappointed to say that the
reports we get show that Bulawayo isn’t complying with regulations,” said
Minister Gumbo
He said President Mnangagwa after Cabinet then decided to
extend the lockdown which has also affected the opening of schools.
“Why open schools when people are going to die? We can open
them when the time comes,” said Minister Gumbo.
He urged various stakeholders to spread the word on the pandemic
and emphasised the importance of compliance.
Dr Gumbo said he was aware that the pandemic was affecting
livelihoods but people had to adhere to regulations as their lives matter most.
He said people should desist from waiting for a disaster to
strike to prove that the pandemic is indeed killing people.
Minister Gumbo urged Members of Parliament to go out in
full force during the period they will be dispatched to their constituencies to
disseminate information on the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
“At times people think Government is just talking and they
don’t take these matters seriously but they will be putting their lives at
risk. If you go to hospitals, you will find that 20 percent of the people
haven’t been vaccinated and, in the process, they will be putting their lives
and lives of others at risk. Let’s take the two weeks grace period for
vaccination seriously and let’s get vaccinated,” he said.
The ZITF will this year be held under tight Covid-19
mitigation protocols under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business
& Industry: Realities and Opportunities.” The theme acknowledges that ZITF
2021 is taking place against the backdrop of Covid-19 and, as such, calls for
multi-stakeholder engagement in forging innovative sustainable business models,
economic and trade re-engagement.
Through ZITF, Government expects to create new
opportunities in a rapidly unfolding context to ensure business continuity
while shock-proofing the economy from further devastating consequences of the
pandemic.
ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, said
exhibitors were eager to resume face-to-face trade show participation to
increase awareness of their companies’ products and services following the
unprecedented disruption of the fair in 2020.
He said space bookings had reached 90 percent with 405
direct exhibitors having booked already.
Mr Moyo said a number of strategies had been put in place
to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
These include but are not limited to recruitment of a
dedicated team tasked with monitoring and encouraging compliance with
prescribed regulations, installation of sanitisation equipment at strategic
locations within the exhibition centre such as gates, exhibition hall points of
entry and exit, registration and information centres.
He said virtual formats will be adopted for some of the key
activities/ events or meetings to reduce the numbers of people physically
present at venues. There will also be pre-sales of attendance tickets and
pre-registration for concurrent events. Chronicle
