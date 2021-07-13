ZANU PF YOUTHS INVADE MINE, STEAL GOLD ORE

Hundreds of Zanu PF youths recently invaded a Shurugwi gold mine owned by Urayayi Marima and escaped with one tonne of gold ore.
Bravo Mine in Wonderer some 10km from Shurugwi Mine was
allegedly invaded on Thursday last week and guards at the entity were disarmed.
Midlands Police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko told The
Mirror that he is yet to receive the case.
Marima confirmed the incident and said that it happened
while he was away in Kwekwe.
He said that hordes of youth came in kombis and other cars
demanding a shift so that they could mine for gold in the tunnels but they were
turned down
“They thoroughly beat everyone around and disarmed security
at the mine before firing bullets into the air. They fled the mine with a tonne
of gold ore when they heard that the Police was coming. These youth are using
Zanu PF name to try and grab people’s mines.
“To get this mine I went through proper protocols and even
engaged Shurugwi North MP Robson Nyathi,” said Marima.
Shurugwi District Co- ordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary
for youth affairs Newton Mukunzwe expressed displeasure at the youth for
tarnishing the party’s name.
“These youth did not inform or engage any party structure.
I was informed that they invaded Bravo mine singing chimurenga songs. Youth
should come and engage their leadership over these issues before taking action
because if they need a place to mine the DCC will assist so that they don’t
terrorise people who have invested a lot of money into their mining claims.
Again, we are under covid 19 and everyone should adhere to Covid protocols,”
said Mukunzwe. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment