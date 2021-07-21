WOMAN ROBBED OF US$20K AT GUNPOINT

A Chitungwiza woman and her daughter were robbed of at least US$20 000, a laptop and a smartphone at gunpoint by eight assailants who invaded their house on Monday night.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Police in Chitungwiza are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred on July 19, 2021 at about 7.30pm, where eight unknown men who were armed with pistols stormed a house in Unit B, Seke, and attacked a 39-year-old woman and her daughter before stealing US$20 850, an HP laptop and a Tecno cellphone,” he said.

“The assailants knocked the door which was opened by the woman’s daughter and the robbers then stormed the house and fought with the victims from whom they demanded cash and valuables.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway and police suspected an inside job.

“We urge people not to keep huge sums of money in their houses. Instead, they should bank money since there is the trading of multiple currencies which makes it easy for people to make withdrawals in any form of currency.” Herald