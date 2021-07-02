VENDOR SHOT DEAD AS COPS FIRE AT ROBBERS



A vendor died and a child was injured a few minutes ago when Police exchanged fire with a gang of suspected armed robbers at OK in the city centre of Gweru todauy Police allegedly got a tip-off that some robbers were travelling from Vic Falls in a Fortuner and they were passing through Gweru.

Police picked the car near Fairmile Hotel as it entered the city. There was a chase into the city and the Fortuner rammed into another car at OK and Police shot at the gang members as they escaped on foot.

A vendor was killed by the robbers’ car and an injured child has been rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Two suspects were arrested while others escaped.

A large bag suspected to contain large sums of money was recovered from the vehicle. Masvingo Mirror