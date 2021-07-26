THREE CHIEFS SNUB CHINESE PROJECT

Three Chikomba chiefs namely; Nyoka, Chivese and Mutekedza have snubbed a traditional ritual ceremony that was supposed to be held today to appease ancestral spirits ahead of the official ground breaking ceremony of the US$ 1 billion billion dollar Chinese iron ore mining project.

The rituals are being hosted by Chief Musarurwa. The three chiefs told The Mirror in different interviews that they were not invited to the rituals although they are all superior to chief Musarurwa.

When contacted for comment, Musarurwa said he had postponed the event to tomorrow and added that anyone willing to attend the function is free to do so.

Musarurwa refuted allegations thst he received US$25 000 from the Chinese mining company which he did not share with other chiefs.

This is the second traditional ceremony held for the project after Chief Chirumanzu held another one last week.

Chikomba District Development Coordinator Michael Mariga confirmed the event but he refuted allegations that there was some money paid to Musarurwa by the Chinese. Masvingo Mirror